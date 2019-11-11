US Markets

Uber's Kalanick sells 21% of his stake after share lockup expires

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Uber Technologies Inc co-founder and former chief executive Travis Kalanick has sold nearly 21% of his stake in the ride-hailing company following the expiry of a so-called lockup period, a regulatory filing from late Friday showed.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N co-founder and former chief executive Travis Kalanick has sold nearly 21% of his stake in the ride-hailing company following the expiry of a so-called lockup period, a regulatory filing from late Friday showed.

Kalanick sold more than 20 million shares, worth nearly $547 million, according to the filing.

He still owns about 75.4 million shares in Uber, worth more than $2 billion, based on their Friday closing.

Shares of Uber hit a record low of $25.58 on Wednesday, when trading restrictions on majority of the company's 1.7 billion outstanding shares were lifted.

The San Francisco-based company's shares were down 2.2% at $26.44 in morning trade on Monday. They have tumbled about 41% since the market debut in May.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular