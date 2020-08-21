Uber’s Former Security Chief Charged With Trying to Conceal Hack Using Bitcoin

A former Uber executive is charged in connection with the companyâs botched attempt to cover up its massive 2016 security breach with six-figure bitcoin payments and hacker-facing NDAs.

Joseph Sullivan, who served as the ride-hailing giantâs chief security officer until late 2017, faces obstruction of justice and other felony charges outlined in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in San Francisco Federal District Court.

Sullivan allegedly orchestrated a cover-up operation that tried to keep Uberâs sprawling 2016 data breach of 57 million ridersâ and driversâ information under wraps, prosecutors say.

Uber attempted to buy two hackersâ silence with $100,000 in bitcoin siphoned from its âbug bountyâ program, according to the complaint. In addition, Sullivan allegedly insisted the hackers sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA).

The hackers got their bitcoin in December 2016 but refused to disclose their identities or sign the NDAs until Sullivan allegedly âdispatched security staffâ to hunt them down, according to the indictment. Prosecutors allege Sullivan neglected to tell the Federal Trade Commission about the hack.

