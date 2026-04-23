Is Uber's Deal With Block a Game Changer in the Global Payment Space?

Uber Technologies UBER has unveiled a broad global partnership with Block XYZ aimed at enhancing restaurant operations across various markets and increasing payment flexibility in the United States. Under the agreement, Block’s Square technology will integrate with Uber Eats internationally. Also, Cash App Pay will be introduced as a payment option on Uber and Uber Eats within the United States.

Square's native Uber Eats integration builds on its current availability in the United States to include planned expansion to Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Spain. In addition, Cash App Pay will become available as a payment option across both Uber Eats and Uber in the United States, providing access to 59 million monthly transacting Cash App actives, who are predominantly Millennial and Gen Z, with a growing population of teens.

These two updates follow Uber’s integration with Block’s Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Afterpay, in Australia, which launched last year to offer greater flexibility for their Australia customers shopping on Uber and Uber Eats.

Square's seamless Uber Eats integration enables restaurants to manage all orders directly through their Square POS system, with self-sign-up capability coming up shortly. Moreover, it eliminates the need for additional tablets, streamlines kitchen workflows, controls menus and offers other benefits to promote operational efficiency across global markets. The integration of Cash App Pay into the Uber and Uber Eats apps is also very customer-friendly, offering multiple benefits. This partnership underscores both Uber and Block's commitment to innovation, supporting sellers and customers with intuitive technology that makes both running a business and paying for services easier – strengthening local communities globally in the process.

Uber is steadily expanding its partnership ecosystem to enhance restaurant operations, boost demand and strengthen technology capabilities. In 2025, it partnered with Toast TOST to help restaurants drive guest demand through a multi-year global collaboration focused on product innovation and go-to-market strategies.

Starting in the United States and Canada, the companies are deepening integration to improve digital ordering, enhance guest experiences and increase sales. By combining Toast’s POS systems with Uber’s delivery network, restaurants can generate more revenues, streamline operations and maintain flexibility. They are also developing tools for customer acquisition and retention, including integrated offers and advertising solutions.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in single digit (% wise) over the past three months. Courtesy of the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

3-Month Price Comparison

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From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.55X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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