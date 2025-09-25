Uber's ALDI Deal on Grocery Delivery: Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Uber Technologies UBER has announced a new nationwide partnership with ALDI, America’s fastest-growing grocer. Following the deal, ALDI’s much sought-after selection of fresh and affordable products will be available on Uber Eats, the online food ordering and delivery platform of Uber. With more than 2,500 ALDI stores now joining the platform, customers can have groceries delivered directly to their doorstep — either on demand or through scheduled orders — with just a tap.

From Sept. 25, Uber Eats users can browse and purchase a curated range of ALDI-exclusive items. Shoppers can choose from organic produce, meats, gluten-free snacks, artisanal cheeses, seasonal treats, and even beer and wine at select stores. Popular lifestyle items such as prebiotic sodas will also be available. In addition, Uber Eats customers who use SNAP-EBT can now apply their benefits to ALDI purchases through the app. This makes ALDI the first retailer on Uber Eats to accept SNAP payments nationwide from day one.

To mark the launch, Uber Eats is offering a limited-time promotional offer whereby shoppers can receive 40% off on ALDI orders of $30 or more (up to $25) using a special code. Food enthusiasts in New York, Miami and Chicago will also be able to experience Uber Eats x ALDI pop-up events throughout October. These events will feature product samples and early access to select ALDI items before they appear in stores, offering a unique first-taste opportunity.

The collaboration highlights Uber’s continued expansion into grocery delivery, broadening its reach well beyond meals. With ALDI now on the platform, Uber Eats strengthens its position in the grocery category, offering households across the country an unmatched combination of selection, affordability and speed.

Recently, Uber inked a deal with retailer Best Buy BBY for on-demand delivery. The deal brings consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The partnership allows Uber Eats and Best Buy to make the latest technology more accessible than ever, thereby reflecting the deal’s customer-friendly nature. The association with Best Buy to facilitate electronics delivery strengthens Uber’s delivery segment and is aimed at diversifying its delivery ecosystem.

In August, Uber inked a deal with Dollar Tree DLTR to enhance its retail delivery capabilities by adding nearly 9,000 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The partnership with Dollar Tree ensures that customers can easily access affordable items of everyday use, ranging from party supplies to cosmetics and home essentials for on-demand delivery. The deal with Dollar Tree is in line with its efforts to expand service offerings, particularly in suburban and rural America.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have gained in double digits so far this year despite the tariff-related uncertainty. Courtesy of the upbeat performance, UBER’s shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry on a year-to-date basis.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 3.56X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter, the fourth quarter, full-year 2025 and full-year 2026 have remained stable over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.















Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.