Uber's Advertising Business May Be Bigger Than Investors Think

Key Points

Uber’s advertising business is scaling faster than expected.

This jump in advertising could improve Uber’s margins.

Uber’s platform gives it a structural advantage in ads.

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Investors typically think of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) as a ride-hailing and food delivery company. And for good reason -- those businesses still drive the majority of its revenue and growth.

But beneath the surface, a quieter business is starting to take shape. And it could become one of Uber's most important profit drivers over time. That business is advertising.

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A small segment with bigger-than-expected potential

Uber's advertising business started as a simple idea: Help restaurants promote their listings within the Uber Eats app. For years, management viewed this as a useful but limited monetization tool.

In fact, the company once believed advertising penetration in delivery would top out at around 2% of gross bookings. But that assumption is already proving too conservative. On its latestearnings call Uber said advertising penetration has already exceeded that 2% level (over $2 billion annualized revenue run rate), and the opportunity is now "much larger" than initially expected.

That shift matters. When management raises its view of a business's long-term potential, it often signals that early results are exceeding expectations. And in Uber's case, the drivers of that upside are becoming clearer.

Why is advertising so powerful?

Unlike rides or deliveries, advertising doesn't require drivers, vehicles, or logistics. It simply monetizes demand that already exists on the platform. That makes it a fundamentally different kind of business.

Every time a user opens the app to order food or request a ride, Uber has an opportunity to surface sponsored listings, promoted items, or targeted recommendations. These ads generate incremental revenue without adding meaningful cost.

As a result, advertising tends to carry significantly higher margins than Uber's core businesses. Note that Uber hasn't broken down the economics of its advertising business, but that's generally the case for businesses with high margins.

This is the same playbook that has worked for companies like Amazon, where advertising has become a multibillion-dollar, high-margin segment layered on top of its e-commerce platform. Uber appears to be moving in a similar direction.

The advantage Uber already has

What makes Uber's advertising opportunity particularly compelling is the type of data it owns. Unlike traditional digital platforms, Uber operates in a transaction-driven environment. Users aren't just browsing; they are actively making decisions:

What to eat.

Where to order from.

How to get there.

That creates strong commercial intent. On top of that, Uber has access to:

Real-time location data.

Purchase history.

Frequency of usage.

Cross-platform behavior (mobility plus delivery).

This allows the company to deliver highly targeted and relevant ads at the exact moment a user is ready to transact. That's a powerful combination for advertisers looking for a high return on investment.

Still early, with multiple growth levers

Importantly, Uber's advertising business is still in its early stages. Management highlighted that small and medium-sized businesses already have relatively high adoption. But enterprise advertising -- larger brands and chains -- is growing faster and still has significant room to scale. At the same time, advertising is likely to gradually expand beyond food delivery. Uber is beginning to roll out ad products across:

Grocery.

Retail.

Mobility.

That last point is particularly interesting. If Uber can successfully integrate advertising into its ride-hailing experience -- for example, through in-app promotions or location-based recommendations -- it could unlock an entirely new monetization layer. And because these ads sit on top of existing transactions, they don't require Uber to significantly change its cost structure.

What this means for investors

Uber's advertising business is unlikely to dominate revenue in the near term. But that's not the right way to think about it. The real impact is on profitability. High-margin revenue streams, such as advertising, can meaningfully lift overall margins, improve earnings quality, and make the business more predictable over time.

In other words, advertising doesn't just add revenue; it enhances the quality of earnings for the entire platform. For a company that already generates billions in free cash flow, that kind of incremental margin expansion could be especially valuable in creating long-term shareholder value.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.