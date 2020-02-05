Uber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A superior labor court in Sao Paulo state ruled on Wednesday that there is no employment relationship between Uber and its drivers, siding with the ride hailing company against a driver in the Guarulhos district. The judge ruled against recognizing an employer-employee link, arguing the drivers can disconnect at any time from the app and have a flexible work schedule, the court said. Uber had argued that its platform is a digital intermediary and the drivers accept that condition when they sign on. (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese) ((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle;)) Keywords: UBER BRAZIL/ (URGENT)

