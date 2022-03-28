UBER Wins 30-Month License to Continue Operations in London

Per a CNBC report, Uber Technologies UBER has been granted a 30-month license to continue operating in London. This ends the company’s long-standing battle with city regulators over safety concerns.



A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said on Saturday, “Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator’s license for a period of two and a half years.” The agency had twice revoked UBER’s license to operate in London, one of its most important international markets.



In September 2020, the company was granted an 18-month license extension to continue operating in London after the same was revoked in November 2019 due to a “pattern of failures”, which put passengers at risk. The TfL said that due to a glitch in Uber’s system, unauthorized drivers were able to upload their photos to other driver accounts and pick up passengers illegally in at least 14,000 trips. This was the second time that the company was denied a new license to operate in the city, the first being in 2017 on similar safety-related issues.

Last year, Uber reclassified its 70,000 U.K. drivers as workers following a defeat in the U.K. driver classification case. Under the U.K law, classifying drivers as workers would entitle them to a guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions. However, it is different from categorizing them as employees, who have greater privileges.



At a time when Uber is nearing pre-pandemic levels of growth in its ride-hailing operations, the 30-month London license win adds to the positivity. Earlier this month, the company said that its ride trips recovered by 90% in February from the 2019 (pre-pandemic) level, while gross bookings were just 5% below the February 2019 level. UBER’s mobility business has been struggling with low ride volumes since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

