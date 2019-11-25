US Markets

Uber will not receive new London operating licence- LBC

Contributor
Costas Pitas. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Uber will not receive a new operating licence in London from the city's transport regulator, LBC radio reported on Monday citing unnamed sources, on the day the taxi app's right to take rides in Britain's capital city is due to expire.

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Uber UBER.N will not receive a new operating licence in London from the city's transport regulator, LBC radio reported on Monday citing unnamed sources, on the day the taxi app's right to take rides in Britain's capital city is due to expire.

Transport for London said no decision has been made.

Uber declined to comment.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 02075428024; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular