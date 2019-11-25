Uber will not receive new London operating licence- LBC

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Uber UBER.N will not receive a new operating licence in London from the city's transport regulator, LBC radio reported on Monday citing unnamed sources, on the day the taxi app's right to take rides in Britain's capital city is due to expire.

Transport for London said no decision has been made.

Uber declined to comment.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

