Uber, WeRide Begin Autonomous Mobility Service In Abu Dhabi From Dec. 6

December 06, 2024 — 03:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), a transport and delivery service platform, and WeRide Inc. (WRD), an autonomous driving technology firm, on Friday announced the launch of their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi.

Starting from Friday, Uber riders in Abu Dhabi requesting UberX or Uber Comfort may be matched with a WeRide AV for qualifying trips.

As of now, the service will be available in key areas, between Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and routes to and from Zayed International Airport.

The service is supported by the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Mobility.

Tawasul Transport, a UAE national transport company, will act as the fleet operator.

This launch represents the availability of AVs on the Uber platform outside of the U.S., as well as the largest commercial robotaxi service outside the U.S. and China.

