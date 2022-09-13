Uber vs. Lyft: Which Ride-Hailer Could Floor It for Investors?

Shares of America's top two ride-hailers have endured a bumpy ride since going public a few years ago. Despite the wild popularity of such services, Uber and Lyft aren't yet super-profitable. With interest rates likely headed much higher from here, profitability is a top concern when it comes to ride-hailers.

Fortunately, Uber and Lyft have made significant strides in pushing toward sustainable profitability. As each firm looks to expand its breadth of offerings, the ride-hailing duopoly could find itself in the sweet spot as it looks to get its top and bottom line headed in the right direction.

When it comes to tech firms with profitable hopes, Uber and Lyft are mere prospects. However, they're prospects that could grow to become portfolio top-liners in just a few years, as pandemic headwinds and other transitory headwinds begin to fade.

Uber (UBER)

Uber is a ride-hailing kingpin that hit major milestones this year, with the company clocking in positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time. For the most part, Uber has avoided the wave of analyst downgrades amid its 65% peak-to-trough share slump.

Looking ahead, Uber expects to make a move into GAAP profitability in 2024. The new Uber One subscription offering could help it make the move far sooner than expected.

Ride-hailing has been quite resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflationary hailstorm. Demand and supply are also fluctuating wildly. Fortunately, a more stable sort of equilibrium could be in the ride-hailer's future.

As we move into a potential recession year, we'll gain a first glimpse of how resilient transportation apps are in the face of consumer weakness. In a prior piece, I argued that the mobility segment would be more downturn-resilient, while food delivery was likely to take a harder hit.

In any case, Uber One is a value-creating offering that should help improve the firm's ability to target GAAP profits, even with a mild or moderate recession up ahead.

At writing, shares of Uber trade at a mere 2.3 times sales. That's far too cheap a price to pay for a firm whose moat lies in the size of its network. Further, Uber is on the cusp of GAAP profitability. With that could come a bit of multiple expansion as the firm escapes from the clutches of a sell-off that's punishing unprofitable firms most.

Wall Street remains incredibly upbeat on Uber stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating, 25 Buys, and just two Holds. With a nice onramp to profitability just up ahead, it should be no mystery as to why Uber stock is viewed so favorably by so many in the analyst community.

In terms of year-ahead upside, Uber stock's average price target of $47.35 suggests 45.7% gains could be in the cards.

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft is the number two player in the ride-hailing duopoly. Despite being smaller than Uber, the firm has seen its drivers flock to its service in recent years. Undoubtedly, users fed up with Uber can easily just drive for Lyft. With minimal switching costs for drivers, the recent surge in Lyft drivers should come as no surprise to investors, given the duopolistic nature of the industry.

Naturally, a rise in supply will accompany a jump in demand. That's exactly what we saw in the second quarter. Lyft clocked in a solid Q2 result, with per-share earnings coming in at a positive $0.13, well above the $0.03 per-share loss the consensus called for. The surprise jump into operating profitability was thanks in part to healthy growth in active riders.

Though a recession could have an impact on active rider counts, it will be interesting to see if Lyft can take a bit of share from the much larger Uber. Sure, Uber is doing a terrific job of executing, but there's no reason why Lyft can't have a lot to gain as it looks to give riders an alternative.

At writing, shares of Lyft trade at 1.4 times sales. That's a heck of a lot cheaper than Uber.

Looking to Wall Street, analysts are incredibly bullish, with 13 Buys, 10 Holds, and just one Sell. The $31.55 average price target implies a whopping 83.5% worth of gains to be had over the next year. Such a price target may also find itself on the receiving end of trims, as the many analysts rating the name as a Hold update their models.

Uber vs. Lyft: What's the Better Buy in Ride-Hailing?

Uber and Lyft can both thrive as the underlying economics of ride-hailing improve with time. Undoubtedly, both firms could be on the cusp of a sizeable push into free cash flow profitability. In any case, there are hurdles up ahead that both firms are capable of leaping over with ease.

Uber seems to be the better buy through the eyes of Wall Street analysts. Though Lyft has a higher implied upside, Uber has way more Buys versus Holds. Uber's impressive size and transportation offerings beyond mobility can allow the firm to better leverage networking effects.

