Uber vs. Lyft: What Do Their Quarterly Revenue Trends Tell Investors?

Key Points

Uber Technologies currently generates substantially higher revenue than Lyft.

Over the past eight quarters, Uber Technologies showed steady quarter-over-quarter revenue growth with slight seasonal dips, while Lyft maintained a more flat revenue profile.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or stabilizes in upcoming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

Uber Technologies: Pushing for Broader Revenue

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) develops applications that connect consumers with independent providers for mobility services, meal preparation, and freight logistics.

It announced a multi-year autonomous vehicle partnership with Nvidia, and it reported an approximately 15% EBIT margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Lyft: Steady Revenue From North American Ridesharing

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer marketplace providing on-demand transportation networks across the United States and Canada.

It completed an international acquisition of a black cab business in London, while reporting an approximately 1% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue shows the total money brought in before expenses are subtracted to help investors gauge raw business scale and growth.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for Uber Technologies and Lyft

Quarter (Period End) Uber Technologies Revenue Lyft Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $10.7 billion $1.4 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $11.2 billion $1.5 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $12.0 billion $1.6 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $11.5 billion $1.5 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $12.7 billion $1.6 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $13.5 billion $1.7 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $14.4 billion $1.6 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $13.2 billion $1.7 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of May 10, 2026.

Foolish Take

Both Uber and Lyft began as ride-hailing services, but the comparison in their revenues reveals the former dominates its rival in capturing sales. Uber’s business has experienced substantial expansion compared to Lyft, as illustrated by its higher revenue, and its future sales may expand the gap further.

Uber has aggressively expanded internationally since 2011, while Lyft remained more focused on the North American market in its early years. Lyft’s 2026 purchase of Gett, a leading black cab business in London, demonstrates its desire to capture more international sales. However, the disparity in their top lines suggests Lyft has a long way to go to catch up to Uber.

In addition, while the two companies are aggressively pursuing self-driving cars, Uber appears to be in the driver’s seat here. It captured partnerships with a number of autonomous vehicle companies around the world, cementing its global presence in this emerging field.

Moreover, Uber’s deal with AI semiconductor leader Nvidia allows any car manufacturer using Nvidia’s self-driving tech to easily join Uber’s ride-hailing service. Uber expects to have 100,000 autonomous vehicles on the road by 2027. These moves mean Lyft may fall further behind its larger competitor, suggesting Uber is the better long-term stock investment.

Should you buy stock in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Nvidia and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lyft, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.