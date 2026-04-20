Uber vs. Baidu: Which Stock Holds the Edge Now in the AV Space?

The robotaxi industry offers significant growth potential. According to a Grand View Research report, the global autonomous vehicle (“AV”) market is expected to rise from $68.1 billion in 2024 to more than $2.1 trillion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 19.9% between 2025 and 2030. This fast-growing and attractive sector has captured the attention of major players such as China’s Baidu BIDU and San Francisco-based ride-hailing leader Uber Technologies UBER. Below is a comparison of the autonomous vehicle strategies adopted by both companies.

Uber’s Autonomous Vehicle Strategy

Uber is focused on building a solid presence in the robotaxi market through a partnership-driven approach. By collaborating with external autonomous technology developers, the company avoids the substantial R&D costs associated with developing its own self-driving systems. Although Uber divested the autonomous driving unit in 2020, it continues to pursue the ambition of becoming a comprehensive mobility super app. Its AV strategy follows a hybrid model, integrating human drivers, autonomous vehicles, robotics and third-party partners to maintain flexibility in operations.

Uber has established multiple strategic alliances, highlighting the commitment to integrating advanced autonomous technologies into its platform. This collaboration-based strategy enables the company to remain active in the robotaxi ecosystem without bearing heavy capital and development expenses. Recently, Uber partnered with China-based WeRide WRD to introduce fully driverless, fare-charging robotaxi services in Dubai. This initiative marks one of the earliest deployments of Level 4 autonomous vehicles for commercial use in the city and represents a significant milestone in their collaboration. It also supports Dubai’s objective of making 25% of all trips autonomous by 2030.

This development aligns with the UAE’s broader smart mobility vision and strengthens WeRide’s partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority. Uber’s leadership in the global ride-hailing market further strengthens its competitive edge. With a large network of riders and drivers, the company is well-positioned to rapidly scale autonomous services once the technology matures. Its platform is designed to integrate vehicles from various AV partners, ensuring a seamless and adaptable user experience.

The company’s autonomous initiatives are beginning to show measurable progress through scalable rollouts in different regions. Despite regulatory and macroeconomic challenges, Uber’s ability to expand the core mobility and delivery businesses alongside automation efforts supports its long-term growth outlook. Additionally, it is targeting suburban and low-density areas, where autonomous vehicles could help drive incremental demand.

Baidu’s Position in the Robotaxi Market

Baidu has developed one of the most extensive autonomous driving ecosystems through its Apollo platform, an open-source initiative launched in 2017 to accelerate innovation in self-driving technology across software, hardware and cloud services. Over time, Apollo has evolved into a full-stack solution encompassing autonomous driving systems, intelligent vehicles and smart transportation infrastructure, supported by collaborations with automakers and technology companies. Its key commercialization effort, Apollo Go, operates fully driverless robotaxis and has completed millions of rides across multiple cities, showcasing significant progress toward Level 4 autonomy in complex urban settings.

Looking forward, Baidu’s strategy is focused on large-scale commercialization and global expansion. The company is extending its robotaxi operations beyond China into regions such as the Middle East and Europe, while forming partnerships to accelerate adoption. Its approach prioritizes cost efficiency — demonstrated by low-cost, purpose-built autonomous vehicles — and high utilization rates to make driverless mobility economically sustainable at scale.

Baidu has also entered into a partnership with Uber, further strengthening its position in the AV space. Under an agreement signed last year, Baidu intends to deploy its driverless vehicles on Uber’s platform in selected markets across Asia and the Middle East.

This collaboration brings together Baidu’s advanced AI and autonomous driving capabilities with Uber’s extensive global ride-hailing network, creating a strong pathway for expanding robotaxi services beyond China

UBER & BIDU’s Price Performance, Valuation & Earnings Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in single digits over the past three months. BIDU’s shares have performed worse, declining in double-digits in the same time frame.

3-Month Price Comparison

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Baidu trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.08x compared with Uber’s 2.6X. BIDU currently carries a Value Score of C, while UBER holds a Value Score of D.

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Uber’s earnings outlook for 2026 and 2027 is brighter than Baidu’s. This can be seen by the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current as well as next year has seen double-digit percentage downward revisions over the past 60 days for BIDU. In contrast, the same for Uber has remained stable for 2026 and has been marginally revised upward for 2027.

Earnings Estimate Revisions for BIDU

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Earnings Estimate Revisions for UBER

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End Note

Agreed that China is emerging as a major force in the field of autonomous driving and Baidu is a key player in this field, supported by expanding fleets and cutting-edge technology. Through these efforts, the company is helping to turn robotaxis from a futuristic idea into a practical mode of transportation worldwide.

Despite Baidu’s expansion efforts, its operations remain relatively concentrated, centered in China at present. In contrast, Uber has positioned itself as a global player for autonomous mobility, leveraging presence across multiple countries. Instead of building own technology, Uber partners with multiple AV leaders, allowing it to integrate best-in-class systems onto a single platform and scale quickly without incurring heavy R&D costs.

Uber’s superior core driving technology, apart from the platform scale, global reach and partnership-driven strategy, gives it an edge over the Chinese company. The company’s better price performance and brighter 2026 and 2027 earnings outlook place it on a more solid footing than Baidu.

Based on our analysis, we can safely conclude that Uber emerges as a winner in this AV faceoff. Uber currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas Baidu carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.