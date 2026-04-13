Uber vs. Airbnb: Comparing Revenue Trajectories and Seasonality

Key Points

Uber Technologies currently demonstrates a consistently larger and steadier revenue base overall, whereas Airbnb displays a highly seasonal revenue pattern that peaks each year.

Uber maintains steady quarter-over-quarter revenue growth throughout most of the year, while Airbnb experiences recurring revenue spikes in the third quarter followed by notable sequential declines.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen steadily or if seasonal volatility begins to level out in upcoming periods.

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Uber: Steady Revenue Expansion

Uber(NYSE:UBER)primarily connects consumers with independent drivers for everyday ridesharing services, pairs users with local restaurants and grocers for home delivery, and matches global freight carriers with various commercial shippers.

The company recently deployed commercial robotaxis in Dubai and acquired multiple retail delivery portfolios across international markets, ultimately reporting a net income margin of about 2% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Airbnb: Managing Seasonal Revenue Cycles

Airbnb(NASDAQ:ABNB)operates a global online marketplace that connects property hosts offering private rooms and entire vacation homes with travelers seeking short-term residential accommodations and local travel experiences.

The company appointed a new technology executive to oversee digital features and updated its host arbitration policies, recording a net income margin of approximately 12% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, providing everyday investors with a fundamental measurement of how much total money a business brings in before operating expenses are deducted.

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Quarterly Revenue for Uber and Airbnb

Quarter (Period End) Uber Revenue Airbnb Revenue Q1 2024 (March 2024) $10.1 billion $2.1 billion Q2 2024 (June 2024) $10.7 billion $2.7 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $11.2 billion $3.7 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $12.0 billion $2.5 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $11.5 billion $2.3 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $12.7 billion $3.1 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $13.5 billion $4.1 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $14.4 billion $2.8 billion

Data source: Company filings.

Foolish Take

Since Uber and Airbnb debuted as public companies within 18 months of one another in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the revenue gap between these two companies has widened significantly. For example, in 2021, Uber generated $17.4 billion in revenue, while Airbnb reported $6.0 billion, roughly one-third of Uber’s total. However, in 2025, Uber’s annual revenue rose to $52.0 billion, while Airbnb’s annual revenue stood at $12.3 billion. In other words, the gap between the two companies has expanded from $11.4 billion to nearly $40 billion in only four years.

What’s more, Uber sports a lower valuation than Airbnb. On a price-to-sales (P/S) basis, which compares stock price to revenue, Uber claims a P/S ratio of 2.9x, while Airbnb has a P/S ratio of 6.6x. Similarly, Uber also has a cheaper valuation on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. Uber has a P/E ratio of only 15.3x, while Airbnb’s is 32.3x.

In summary, Uber is growing faster, with its revenue steadily increasing at around 20% year-over-year, while Airbnb’s growth rate is closer to 10%. In addition, Uber has a lower valuation on both a P/S and P/E basis. As a result, some growth-oriented and value-seeking investors may prefer Uber to Airbnb at present.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.