US Markets

Uber veteran Rachel Holt to leave

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Tina Bellon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Uber Technologies Inc's senior executive Rachel Holt, who oversees the ride-hailing company's bike and scooter operations as well as partnerships with public transit organizations, will step down to start her own venture.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's UBER.N senior executive Rachel Holt, who oversees the ride-hailing company's bike and scooter operations as well as partnerships with public transit organizations, will step down to start her own venture.

"After 8.5 unforgettable years at @Uber and more than a half-dozen funding rounds, I've decided to put the shoe on the other foot...," Holt, Uber's head of New Mobility, tweeted on Tuesday.

Holt also tweeted she was working on co-founding a new venture capital firm in Washington D.C.

Her departure comes at a time when technology companies are revisiting their investments in shared transportation.

German car-makers BMW AG BMWG.DE and Daimler AG DAIGn.DE in December said they will exit the North American car-sharing market, citing the "volatile state of the global mobility landscape."

Electric scooter company Lime, a San Francisco-based competitor of Uber's JUMP program, last week said it was laying off 14% of its workforce and ceasing operations in 12 markets as it seeks to become profitable.

Fueled by venture capital funding, while electric scooter companies have flooded U.S. streets with app-based scooter rentals over the past years, none has yet turned a profit. Uber in November reported $38 million in third-quarter revenue from a non-core ride-hailing segment it calls "Other Bets," the largest portion of which includes its dockless e-bikes and e-scooters.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular