Uber Users Will Be Able To Book Ride Via WhatsApp In India

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Ltd. (UBER) said on Thursday that it would soon introduce a feature, which would allow users in India to book rides via Meta Platforms Inc.' (FB) messaging service WhatsApp. The move is aimed at helping Uber gain access to the more than 500 million user base of WhatsApp in India. Uber said in a blog spot, "Starting this week, we are rolling out a new service that gives people the option to book an Uber ride via an official Uber WhatsApp chatbot."

Uber has been operational in India since the last 8 years and is now available in 70 cities across the country. Uber said that the riders booking a car need to download or use the company app. "Everything from user registration, booking a ride, and getting a trip receipt will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface," he added.

WhatsApp users can book a ride either by sending a message to Uber's business account number, scan a barcode, or click a link to get direct access to Uber WhatsApp chat. Uber said that riders booking on any day would get access to the same safety and insurance protections as those who book trips via the Uber app directly. The WhatsApp chat will inform the user about all the company safety guidelines, including how to contact Uber in case of emergencies.

The feature will first be launched in Lucknow and then expanded to other locations by next year. The service will be available only in Hindi and English in the beginning and then get extended to other languages.

