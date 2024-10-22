News & Insights

Uber upgraded to Buy at Erste Group on ‘super app’ potential

October 22, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

As previously reported, Erste Group upgraded Uber (UBER) to Buy from Hold. Uber should continue to significantly increase revenue, operating income and net profit in the coming quarters, notes the firm, which also views the potential acquisition of Expedia (EXPE), as raised in media reports as a possibility, as a positive. Expedia has a low valuation and there are high synergy effects with the 155M monthly-active Uber users, contends the firm, which thinks Uber could thus continue to build a “super app” like WeChat in China.

