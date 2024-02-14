Uber unveils $7 billion share buyback after first profitable year

Adds CFO quote in paragraph 3, details on core profit forecast in paragraphs 4-5

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $7 billion worth of company shares after a strong recovery in ride-share and healthy demand at its food delivery business.

The company's shares rose more than 5% to $72.50 in trading before the bell.

"Today's authorization of our first-ever share repurchase program is a vote of confidence in the company's strong financial momentum," Uber CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said.

Over the next three years Uber expects gross bookings growth in the mid to high teens percentage and adjusted core profit growth in the high 30s to 40%.

Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is expected to be 90% or higher annually, the company said.

The ride-hailing firm posted its first annual net profit last year since the company went public in 2019. Uber had a free cash flow of $3.4 billion in 2023, up from $390 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.