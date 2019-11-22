Uber (UBER) Stock Rises as CEO Purchases Shares Worth $6.7M

As Uber Technologies’ UBER co-founder Travis Kalanick continues with his sell-offs, its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is buying more shares.



According to a Nov 20, SEC filing, Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 Uber shares worth $6.7 million in his first open-market purchase of the company’s shares. He paid a price of $26.75 for each share. Following the news, shares of the company rose and closed yesterday’s trading session at $29.46, up 5.1%.



Khosrowshahi’s purchase marks the second insider purchase of company’s stock, the first being made by Chairman Ron Sugar on Nov 8. Khosrowshahi now possesses 1.53 million Uber shares.



As far as Kalanick’s selling spree is concerned, a Nov 21 SEC filing shows a fourth round of sell-off, following which his sale totals approximately $1.5 billion.



Price Performance



The Uber stock made its trading debut on May 10, 2019, at a price of $45. Ever since going public, the company has been grappling with significant cost pressure, resultingin huge losses in each of the three quarters of 2019. Significant sales and marketing expenses are weighing on its bottom line. Evidently, shares of the company plunged more than 29% since May 10.







