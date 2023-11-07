Uber (UBER) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Uber Technologies (UBER) reported $9.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to -$0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -23.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $35.28 billion compared to the $34.57 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $35.28 billion compared to the $34.57 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. Gross Bookings - Delivery : $16.09 billion compared to the $15.75 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $16.09 billion compared to the $15.75 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Gross Bookings - Freight : $1.28 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.

: $1.28 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. Gross Bookings - Mobility : $17.90 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.36 billion.

: $17.90 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.36 billion. Trips : 2,441 versus 2,374 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2,441 versus 2,374 estimated by six analysts on average. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) : 142 versus 143 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 142 versus 143 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue Margin - Delivery : 18.2% versus 19.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 18.2% versus 19.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue Margin - Mobility : 28.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 28.5%.

: 28.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 28.5%. Revenue- Mobility : $5.07 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.7%.

: $5.07 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.7%. Revenue- Delivery : $2.94 billion versus $3.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $2.94 billion versus $3.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Revenue- Freight : $1.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%.

: $1.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.6%. Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of Uber have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

