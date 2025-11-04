Uber (UBER) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Uber Technologies (UBER) reported $13.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. EPS of $3.11 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.26 billion, representing a surprise of +1.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +364.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross Bookings - Total : $49.74 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $48.96 billion.

: $49.74 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $48.96 billion. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) : 189 versus 184 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 189 versus 184 estimated by nine analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Delivery : $23.32 billion versus $22.81 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $23.32 billion versus $22.81 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Mobility : $25.11 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $24.86 billion.

: $25.11 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $24.86 billion. Trips : 3,512 versus 3,393 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 3,512 versus 3,393 estimated by eight analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Freight : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- Mobility : $7.68 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $7.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

: $7.68 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $7.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%. Revenue- Freight : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Revenue- Delivery : $4.48 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29%.

: $4.48 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $4.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29%. Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility : $2.04 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.04 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate G&A and Platform R&D : $-683 million compared to the $-659.56 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $-683 million compared to the $-659.56 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Delivery: $921 million versus $895.39 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Uber have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

