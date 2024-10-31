Uber (UBER) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Uber Technologies (UBER) reported $11.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11 billion, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +192.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $40.97 billion compared to the $41.19 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: $40.97 billion compared to the $41.19 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. Gross Bookings - Delivery : $18.66 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $18.52 billion.

: $18.66 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $18.52 billion. Gross Bookings - Mobility : $21 billion versus $21.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $21 billion versus $21.43 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Freight : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) : 161 versus 161 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 161 versus 161 estimated by eight analysts on average. Trips : 2,868 versus 2,920 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2,868 versus 2,920 estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue Margin - Delivery : 18% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 18.2%.

: 18% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 18.2%. Revenue Margin - Mobility : 26% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.6%.

: 26% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 29.6%. Revenue- Mobility : $6.41 billion compared to the $6.32 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year.

: $6.41 billion compared to the $6.32 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.4% year over year. Revenue- Freight : $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Revenue- Delivery : $3.47 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

: $3.47 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%. Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Uber have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.