Uber (UBER) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Uber Technologies (UBER) reported revenue of $11.53 billion, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.6 billion, representing a surprise of -0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +62.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Uber performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings - Total : $42.82 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $42.87 billion.

: $42.82 billion versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $42.87 billion. Gross Bookings - Mobility : $21.18 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.49 billion.

: $21.18 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.49 billion. Gross Bookings - Delivery : $20.38 billion versus $20.28 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $20.38 billion versus $20.28 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs) : 170 compared to the 168 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 170 compared to the 168 average estimate based on eight analysts. Gross Bookings - Freight : $1.26 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion.

: $1.26 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. Trips : 3,036 versus 3,014 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 3,036 versus 3,014 estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Mobility : $6.50 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $6.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

: $6.50 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $6.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%. Revenue- Freight : $1.26 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $1.26 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Revenue- Delivery : $3.78 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

: $3.78 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%. Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility : $1.75 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.75 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate G&A and Platform R&D : -$641 million versus -$648.11 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: -$641 million versus -$648.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Delivery: $763 million compared to the $733.18 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Uber have returned +31.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.