Uber (UBER) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.1%

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $25.99–$33.75 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen eight positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Uber. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Uber currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Internet - Services industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Baidu, Inc. BIDU, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

