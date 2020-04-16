Uber to take charge of up to $2.2 bln due to coronavirus crisis

April 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N said on Thursday it expected an impairment charge of about $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion against some of its minority equity investments, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the value of those entities.

The ride-sharing company also withdrew its 2020 guidance for gross bookings, adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.