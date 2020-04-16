US Markets
Uber to take charge of up to $2.2 bln due to coronavirus crisis

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it expected an impairment charge of about $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion against some of its minority equity investments, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the value of those entities.

The ride-sharing company also withdrew its 2020 guidance for gross bookings, adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

