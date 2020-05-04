Uber To Soon Require Drivers, Riders To Wear Face Masks

(RTTNews) - Uber plans to implement a new policy that will require its drivers and riders to wear face masks or face coverings when using the ridesharing platform in certain countries, including the U.S., CNN Business reported.

According to the report, the rule could be be rolled out in the coming weeks as Uber expects to restart its ridesharing business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Uber is also reportedly developing a technology to detect if its drivers are wearing masks or face coverings before they start accepting trips. The company already uses face verification technology to confirm its drivers' identities.

Uber's business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown across the world. To support social distancing, the company temporarily suspended the Uber Pool service around the world.

Uber had said in March that it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency.

Last month, Uber began shipping disinfectant sprays to some drivers and also started distributing millions of ear-loop face masks to active drivers as well as delivery people around the world.

Uber is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings results later this week, on May 7.

In mid-April, the ride hailing service had warned that its net loss for the first quarter would widen by $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion due to impairment charges. The company also withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, Uber said it has implemented a financial assistance program for its drivers and delivery people, which will reduce its revenue by $17 million to $22 million in the first quarter, and roughly $60 million to $80 million in the second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.