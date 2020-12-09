UBER to Sell Flying Taxi Business, Elevate, to Joby Aviation

Uber Technologies UBER will be selling off its flying taxi unit, Uber Elevate, to Joby Aviation, a California-based startup developing electric aircraft.



As part of the acquisition deal, Uber will invest $75 million in Joby. This investment is in addition to a previously undisclosed investment of $50 million in the startup in January 2020. Additionally, the two companies will integrate their services into each other's apps.



Financial terms of the agreement were undisclosed. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Uber regarded the deal as an expanded partnership between the two companies. This marks the company’s second such deal this week, to exit side businesses and focus on its core ride-hailing and delivery platforms.



Earlier, Uber entered into a definitive agreement with Aurora Innovation to sell its self-driving unit Advanced Technologies Group or ATG. As part of the deal, Uber will invest $400 million in Aurora, a self-driving technology startup, to get a 26% stake in the company.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Uber currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Internet - Services industry are Baidu BIDU, The Trade Desk TTD and Marchex MCHX. While Baidu and The Trade Desk sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Marchex carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Baidu, The Trade Desk and Marchex have rallied more than 24%, 100% and 44% in the past six months, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marchex, Inc. (MCHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.