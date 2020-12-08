Uber to sell air taxi business to Joby Aviation

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Joby Aviation, an electric passenger aircraft developer, said on Tuesday it would buy Uber Technologies Inc's UBER.N air taxi unit.

Joby did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Uber has also agreed to invest a further $75 million in Joby, bringing its total investment to $125 million, the aerospace firm said.

