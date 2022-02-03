UBER to Report Q4 Earnings: Will Cost Headwinds Mar Results?

Uber Technologies UBER is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Feb 9, after market close.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, while missing in one.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Uber this earnings season.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Higher online order volumes are expected to have boosted revenues at the Delivery segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Delivery revenues indicates a 66.7% jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Mobility segment is likely to have benefited from improved ride volumes (from the pandemic-led drop). The consensus mark for Mobility revenues in the fourth quarter shows a 63.3% surge from the fourth-quarter 2020 reported figure.



With recovery in mobility operations and strong performance of the Delivery segment, Uber expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $25 million and $75 million for the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, the company generated adjusted EBITDA of $8 million.



However, high costs due to increase in sales and marketing expenses, as well as costs associated with increased ride volumes and higher incentives in some markets, might have dented the company’s bottom line in the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a beat for Uber this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Uber has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 33 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Uber carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Uber incurred an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 37 cents. The amount of loss narrowed by 62.9% year over year. Total revenues of $4,845 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,418.8 million. The top line rose significantly year over year (improved 23.3% sequentially), primarily due to recovery in its mobility operations.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Computer and Technology sector may consider Akamai Technologies AKAM and Arista Networks ANET as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Akamai Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 15.



Akamai Technologies’ earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 3.4%.



Arista Networks has an earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release fourth-quarter 2021 financial numbers on Feb 14.



Arista Networks’ earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

