News & Insights

Markets
UBER

Uber To Power Restaurant Delivery In Instacart App

May 07, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Maplebear Inc.(CART), a delivery company doing business as Instacart , and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), announced a partnership to bring Uber Eats restaurant delivery to Instacart customers.

In coming weeks, the new feature will allow Instacart customers to use the Instacart app to order from restaurants, powered by Uber Eats.

The facility to place order will be featured through a new "Restaurants" tab in the Instacart app.

The customers can now order for food deliveries from restaurants, which will be served by Uber Eats and the couriers on its platform. Instacart+ members will also enjoy $0 delivery on grocery and restaurant orders over $35.

For Uber, powering restaurant delivery in the Instacart app is another way to help drive more orders to Uber Eats restaurant partners.

"This new channel also enables Uber to extend its leading restaurant selection to millions of customers across the U.S., including families in suburban markets that use Instacart," the companies said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.