Uber to pay more than $2 mln to settle U.S. disability lawsuit

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N will pay more than $2 million and waive wait time fees for disabled passengers to settle federal authorities' allegations that the ride share company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

As part of a two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait time fees for certified disabled riders and pay $1,738,500 to more than 1,000 riders who complained about the charges and $500,000 to others harmed by the practice, the department said. Uber will also credit accounts for more than 65,000 eligible riders, it added.

U.S. sues Uber over alleged disability discrimination - Reuters

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Paul Grant)

