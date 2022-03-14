UBER to Levy Fuel Surcharge on Consumers Amid High Gas Prices

Uber Technologies UBER is adding a fuel surcharge on rides and delivery orders to help drivers and delivery workers cope with rising gas prices.



Gas prices have been soaring lately in the United States amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Ride-hail drivers are being affected by this crisis, with their earnings being squeezed to pay for the high fuel costs.



In a statement, Uber said that depending on the location, a surcharge of either 45 cents or 55 cents will be levied on consumers for each ride trip, beginning Mar 16. For Uber Eats orders, the company is adding a surcharge of 35 cents or 45 cents. The entire amount will go to the workers, Uber said.

The surcharges will depend on average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state. This is a temporary measure, and will continue for the next 60 days at least. Meanwhile, UBER will continue to track gas price movements to assess whether additional changes will be needed.



This fuel surcharge does not apply to customers in New York, where drivers have already received a 5.3% increase to their mandated minimum earnings standard, effective Mar 1, to include the increased operating costs. Moreover, the majority of delivery workers in the city use bicycles instead of cars.

