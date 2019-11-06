Uber to let passengers record rides in effort to curb crime in Latin America

By way of heading off privacy concern issues, Uber said that the recordings will be encrypted and will not be played back in the app. Instead, they can be sent to the company so that an employee can review they if someone alleges misconduct or crime during the ride.

Uber will also share the recordings with law enforcement upon request.

The recordings function only begins if either driver or passenger goes on the app and starts it.

Uber did not provide a timeline for the release of the function, but said it would launch soon in both Brazil and Mexico, testing it in a handful of cities at first.

"What we know is that as the economic issues in Latin America gets worse, the tendency is for crime to also get worse," said Claudia Woods, who leads Uber in Brazil, in an interview.

