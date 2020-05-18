US Markets
Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Tina Bellon Reuters
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it would cut about 3,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions sap demand for ride-hailing services.

The company, which is also in talks with GrubHub Inc GRUB.N to reinforce its food delivery business, said it plans to reduce investments in several non-core projects.

