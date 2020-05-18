Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

May 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N said on Monday it would cut about 3,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions sap demand for ride-hailing services.

The company, which is also in talks with GrubHub Inc GRUB.N to reinforce its food delivery business, said it plans to reduce investments in several non-core projects.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

