Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 21, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N said on Wednesday it was cutting 200 jobs in its recruitment division amid plans to keep the staff count flat through the year and streamline costs.

The reductions affect less than 1% of Uber's 32,700-strong global workforce and follow the ride-share company laying off 150 employees in its freight services division earlier this year.

The latest cuts account for 35% of Uber's recruiting team, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development earlier in the day.

Uber trimmed its staff count by 17% at the start of the pandemic in mid-2020 and has implemented smaller cuts than chief rival Lyft LYFT.O in recent months.

Lyft, under new CEO David Risher, laid off roughly 26% of its total workforce in April and about 700 employees late last year, as it struggled to protect margins in the race to capture more market share from bigger rival Uber.

Uber said in May it was on track to post operating income profitability this year and that it was keeping its workforce flat after headcount fell sequentially in the March quarter.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

