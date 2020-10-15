Oil
Uber to invest over $150 mln in partnership with S.Korea SK Telecom's mobility business

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N said on Friday that it will invest over $150 million into a joint venture and partnership with South Korea's SK Telecom Co Ltd 017670.KS.

The companies said in a joint statement that SK Telecom plans to split off its mobility business unit and launch T Map Mobility, Uber commits over $100 million in a joint venture with T Map Mobility, and Uber will also invest around $50 million in T Map Mobility.

