Uber to introduce 25,000 EVs in India amid clean car push

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N will introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing over three years, its country head said on Monday, its first move to adopt clean cars.

The EVs will be bought by Uber's fleet partners from Tata Motors TAMO.NS, India's biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia told Reuters.

"We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem," Singh told Reuters.

India's federal and state governments are pushing for greater electrification of shared taxis, an area currently dominated by Uber's local rival BluSmart, an electric mobility start-up.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.