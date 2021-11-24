Uber to halt app in Brussels from Friday after court ruling

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc. UBER.N said it would halt operations in Brussels from Nov. 26 after a court ruled that a 2015 ban on private individuals offering taxi services also applies to professional drivers.

Uber said the decision by the Brussels Appeals Court on Wednesday will affect around 2,000 drivers, and it urged the Belgian government to quickly change taxi service laws.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

