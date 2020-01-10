Uber to exit Colombia on Jan. 31 after court ruling

BOGOTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N will stop operating in Colombia from the end of this month, following a court order late last year, the ride-hailing company said in a statement on Friday.

In December the Andean country ordered Uber to cease operations after a judge said it violated competition rules.

In the statement, Uber said the decision was "arbitrary" and violated the company's right to due process.

