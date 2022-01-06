Uber to end restaurant deliveries in Brazil

US Markets
Uber has decided to end its Uber Eats restaurant delivery service in Brazil starting on March 7, the company said in a statement without specifying a reason.

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Uber UBER.N has decided to end its Uber Eats restaurant delivery service in Brazil starting on March 7, the company said in a statement without specifying a reason.

Uber added that its Uber Eats Brazil operation will focus on deliveries by its online groceries provider Cornershop and also on Uber Direct, a delivery service for stores.

According to Brazil Journal, which first reported the development, citing sources close to the matter, the move is part of Uber's global repositioning strategy. It said the company is looking to close unprofitable operations.

