Uber to cut 3,700 full-time jobs; CEO to waive base salary
May 6 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N said on Wednesday it will cut about 3,700 full-time jobs and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary for the remainder of the year.
The ride-hailing company expects to incur about $20 million in costs related to severance and related charges.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
