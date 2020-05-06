Uber to cut 3,700 full-time jobs; CEO to waive base salary

US Markets
Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it will cut about 3,700 full-time jobs and Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary for the remainder of the year.

The ride-hailing company expects to incur about $20 million in costs related to severance and related charges.

