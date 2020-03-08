Uber To Compensate Drivers Diagnosed With Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Uber will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency for up to 14 days.

Uber usually views such workers as independent contractors not eligible for benefits. But its policy change comes as coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 worldwide and continue to rise in the United States.

The company said it has already begun compensating drivers in some markets and is working to implement the benefits for drivers and delivery people worldwide.

Meanwhile, the ride-sharing and food-delivery companies in the U.S. are in discussion to form a fund to compensate drivers affected by the coronavirus, according to Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the report, Uber, Lyft Inc., DoorDash Inc., Postmates Inc. and Instacart Inc. are weighing how to band together for potential payments. The companies are looking at paying workers in the U.S. who have been infected or quarantined by a public health agency.

The companies continue to negotiate on details for a potential fund and expect to make a decision in the coming days, the report said.

