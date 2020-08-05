Uber To Buy UK Technology Company Autocab

(RTTNews) - Uber said that it agreed to buy UK technology company Autocab. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Autocab provides private hire and taxi operators with technology to run their business, including booking and dispatch software, and also connects them with trips through their iGo marketplace.

By accessing Autocab's iGo, Uber will be able to start connecting taxi drivers with customers in regions of the country where it currently lacks service.

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber, said, "Autocab has worked successfully with taxi and private hire operators around the world for more than thirty years and Uber has a lot to learn from their experience."

Heywood said the company looks forward to working with the Autocab team to help local operators grow and provide drivers with genuine earnings opportunities.

Post-acquisition, Autocab will remain independent with its own board focussed exclusively on providing technology to the taxi and private hire industry around the world.

