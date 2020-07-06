US Markets
UBER

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 bln stock deal, expands food-delivery reach

Contributor
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O'HARE

Uber Technologies Inc on Monday offered to buy Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, looking to expand its reach in the food-delivery services arena while more people order at home due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

Adds terms of the deal, context and background

July 6 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N on Monday offered to buy Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, lookingto expand its reach in the food-delivery services arena while more people order at home due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

Uber, under pressure as its core ride-hailing business reels from lockdowns across the globe, offered a premium of about 10% on Postmates' last valuation of $2.4 billion. Postmates in September raised $225 million in a private fundraising round.

Uber currently estimates that it will issue about 84 million shares of common stock for 100% of the fully diluted equity of Postmates, the company said in a statement.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, and stockholders representing a majority of Postmates' outstanding shares have committed to support the transaction, it added.

Postmates operates in 4,200 U.S. cities delivering food and other products from restaurants and stores to customers' doorstep. One of the many taglines reads - "Have chips but no guac? Postmate it."

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based Postmates accounted for 8% of the U.S. meal delivery market in May, with its biggest rival DoorDash leading with a 44% market share, according to analytics firm Second Measure.

The move comes only weeks after Uber abandoned its plan to buy Grubhub Inc GRUB.N through its Uber Eats business. The U.S. online food delivery company was acquired in June by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS in a $7.3 billion deal.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Bernard Orr)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; +1 646 223 2742; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER GRUB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular