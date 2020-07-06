US Markets
Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 bln all-stock deal

Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O'HARE

July 6 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N said on Monday it has offered to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal.

