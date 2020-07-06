Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 bln all-stock deal
July 6 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N said on Monday it has offered to buy food-delivery app Postmates Inc in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; +1 646 223 2742; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryUBER
Other TopicsMergers & Acquisitions
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'