Uber to become S&P 500 constituent -S&P Indexes

December 01, 2023 — 07:02 pm EST

Written by Alden Bentley for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies UBER will join the S&P 500 .SPX effective at the open of trading on Monday, along with S&P MidCap 400 .IDX constituents Jabil Inc JBL and Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Friday.

The stocks will replace Sealed Air Corp SEE, Alaska Air Group Inc ALK and SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG in the benchmark S&P 500, joining the S&P MidCap 400 index as of Monday.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

