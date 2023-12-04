UBER to be Added to the Coveted S&P 500 Index Post Rebalancing

Uber Technologies UBER is set to join S&P 500 prior to the commencement of trading on Dec 18, 2023. The news of UBER making its way into the much sought-after index impacted the stock positively.

With a portfolio of 500 leading companies that capture approximately 80% coverage of the available market capitalization, S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single measure of large cap U.S. equities. The list is periodically modified to do away with stocks that have been acquired by other companies, delisted from stock exchange or failed to meet mandatory criteria of the benchmark index. Consequently, other companies that meet inclusion criteria are added to the list to replace the scrapped stocks.

A company needs to fulfill certain criteria to be included in S&P 500. Firstly, its market capitalization should be at least $14.5 billion. As of Dec 1, 2023, the market capitalization of UBER was $118.02 billion. Additionally, U.S. firms that meet profitability, liquidity and share-float standards are the ones that can qualify for S&P 500.

Being a major ride-hailing company in the United States, an addition to S&P 500 index is likely to increase UBER’s share price further, in turn, boosting investors’ confidence in the stock. In the past six months, shares of UBER have gained 41.8% compared with its industry’s appreciation of 6.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Diversification is imperative for big companies in particular to reduce risks and UBER has so far excelled in this area. It carries the momentum with numerous strategic acquisitions, geographic and product diversifications, innovations, etc. Even though Uber’s primary business is ride-sharing, it has diversified into food delivery and freight over time.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Uber carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Lyft LYFT and DoorDash DASH, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Lyft is being aided by growth in the ride share market. Anticipating progress in rides to continue, management expects fourth-quarter revenues to rise mid-single digits quarter over quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT’s current-year earnings has improved 52.8% over the past 60 days.

DoorDash offers a logistics and technology platform to local businesses. The company’s platform connects merchants, consumers and dashers. Its efforts to expand are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s current-year earnings has improved 31% over the past 60 days.







Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.