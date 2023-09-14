News & Insights

US Markets
UBER

Uber to appeal Brazil court's $205 mln fine for irregular labor relations

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 14, 2023 — 07:22 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Uber UBER.N on Thursday said it rejected a ruling from a Brazilian labor court ordering the ride-hailing firm to pay 1 billion reais ($205 million) in fines for irregular working relations with the drivers on its app.

The sentence, handed down by a Sao Paulo state court, also ordered Uber to recognize its employment relationships with all its app's drivers and register their professional work cards, with a penalty of 10,000 reais for each unregistered worker.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2021 with Brazil's public prosecutor's office, accused the company of controlling the way in which professionals' activities should be carried out, "which constitutes an employment relationship."

Uber said it will appeal the decision and will not adopt any of the measures listed in the sentence before all applicable resources have been exhausted.

"There is evident legal uncertainty," it said in a statement, citing legal precedents involving other companies such as delivery platforms Lalamove, Loggi and Ifood, and taxi app 99.

($1 = 4.8677 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.