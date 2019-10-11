Uber To Acquire Majority Ownership Of Cornershop, Chile - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced an agreement to acquire majority ownership of Cornershop, an online grocery provider. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Cornershop is backed by Accel, ALLVP, Creandum, and JSV. Uber expects to close the investment in early 2020. Cornershop will continue to operate under its current leadership.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, said: "We're excited to partner with the team at Cornershop to scale their vision, and look forward to working with them to bring grocery delivery to millions of consumers on the Uber platform."

