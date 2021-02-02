Uber To Acquire Alcohol Delivery Service Drizly For About $1.1 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has agreed to acquire alcohol delivery service Drizly for about $1.1 billion in stock and cash, the two companies said Tuesday. The acquisition is expected to close within the first half of 2021.

Drizly is an on-demand alcohol marketplace in the U.S., available and designed to be fully compliant with local regulations in more than 1,400 cities across a majority of U.S. states. Drizly works with thousands of local merchants to provide consumers with a selection of beer, wine, and spirits with competitive, transparent pricing.

"Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people's lives a little bit easier. That's why we've been branching into new categories like groceries, prescriptions and, now, alcohol," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber currently expects that more than 90 percent of the consideration to be paid to the Drizly stockholders will consist of shares of Uber common stock, with the balance to be paid in cash.

Following completion of the transaction, Drizly will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber. Uber said that Drizly's marketplace will eventually be integrated with the Uber Eats app, while also maintaining a separate Drizly app.

Drizly plans to expand independently in its fast-growing and competitive sector, while also gaining access to Uber's advanced mobile marketplace technologies.

In addition, merchants on Drizly will be able to benefit from Uber's routing technology and significant consumer base. Uber noted that delivery drivers will also have more ways to earn.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.