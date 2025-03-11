News & Insights

Markets

Uber Terminates Acquisition Of Delivery Hero's Foodpanda In Taiwan Over Regulatory Hurdles

March 11, 2025 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE announced that Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has decided to terminate the agreement to acquire Delivery Hero's foodpanda business in Taiwan. This decision follows the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission and other local regulatory authorities' refusal to approve the deal, along with the expiration of the appeal period.

Under the agreement signed on May 14, 2024, Uber is required to pay a termination fee. The final amount, calculated based on several variables, is estimated to be about USD 250 million.

Delivery Hero said it remains focused on supporting foodpanda's position in Taiwan.

In May 2024, Uber Technologies agreed to acquire Delivery Hero's foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan for $950 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.